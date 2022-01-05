NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people have been charged following a stabbing on lower Broadway Tuesday night.

According to a warrant, officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) found the stabbing victim on Broadway and 4th Avenue South. Police said the victim and suspect, Bobby Conner, 30, were fighting prior to the stabbing. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Witnesses led officers to Conner, who had reportedly gone into the first-floor bathroom in Margaritaville located at 322 Broadway. Police said they located Conner and questioned him about the incident. He then allegedly told officers he was in a fight with the victim and had a knife, but did not know where it was.

The warrant said another witness saw the two fighting on the ground on the sidewalk, Conner then ran, the victim threw a knife away from himself, and a third person picked up the knife.

Detectives said they questioned the third suspect, Kevin Byrd, 30, who later admitted the knife was in his backpack, which police then seized.

Byrd was charged with felony tampering with evidence. Conner was charged with aggravated assault.