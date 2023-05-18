NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested Thursday after police found guns and drugs inside an apartment on Broadway.
According to Metro police, officers with the Central Precinct responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 600 block of Broadway. When officers arrived, they found drugs, a rifle, cash, and other items inside the apartment.
Investigators said the two people arrested are facing several misdemeanor and felony charges.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.