NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested Thursday after police found guns and drugs inside an apartment on Broadway.

According to Metro police, officers with the Central Precinct responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 600 block of Broadway. When officers arrived, they found drugs, a rifle, cash, and other items inside the apartment.

Investigators said the two people arrested are facing several misdemeanor and felony charges.

No other information was released.