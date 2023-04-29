NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a homicide after one person was killed, and another person was injured on Broadway early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Broadway just before 3 a.m. to respond to a shooting call.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

According to Metro police, one man was killed and another man was injured in the shooting.

Officials say a suspect is not in custody at this time. An investigation into the shooting remains underway.

No other information was immediately released.