Bristol Motor Speedway will open at full capacity with no mask requirements for fall night race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Bristol Motor Speedway announced that grandstand capacity for the upcoming fall night race “will be wide open” and no mask mandates will be in place.

The speedway says there will still be “minimal” safety protocols in place as recommended by the CDC. BMS will use paperless transactions for grandstand tickets and concession purchases.

The 61st running of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will take place on Sept. 18.

Race week will also include the UNOH 200 Truck Series race on Sept. 16 and Food City 300 Xfinity Series race on Sept. 17.