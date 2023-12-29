NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Briley Parkway northbound at Exit 8 near Donelson is closed due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

TDOT said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. Friday.

Metro police confirmed one person was taken to the hospital.

No other information was released.