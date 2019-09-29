Bridgestone, Preds extend naming rights agreement for Bridgestone Area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bridgestone Americas, Inc. and the Nashville Predators have come to an agreement to extend the naming rights to Bridgestone Arena.

The agreement will extend the naming rights through 2030, adding five years to the previous deal that was negotiated in 2017.

The announcement also included the unveiling of a brand new scoreboard in the arena, called FangVision.

The state-of-the-art video board will hang above the home ice. The scoreboard features four fangs on its corners and 4.2 million LED pixels.

The announcement was part of Preds Fest, the team’s annual season-opening kickoff.