Bridgestone Arena debuts new concession items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hockey season is almost here as the Nashville Predators host their season opener in Music City Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

Among the upgrades at Bridgestone Arena this year are new concession items sure to keep you full and happy.

Executive Chef for Bridgestone Arena Wade Gnann stopped by Good Morning Nashville to show off some of the new treats you can enjoy in Smashville.

Some of the new items include a braided “pull-a-part” pretzel stuffed with pepperoni and cheese, a chicken chorizo tamale pie, Italian chopped cheese sandwich and a blended burger with mushrooms, lentils, carrot and chives.

