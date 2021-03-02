Bridge in Gallatin reduced to one lane of traffic for two months due to dirt slide

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bridge in Gallatin will be reduced to one lane of traffic for at least two months due to a dirt slide.

According to a post on the Gallatin City Government Facebook page, the bridge over the railroad on Old 109 North/N. Water between Dobbins Pike and Blythe Avenue will be down to one lane for at least two months because of a dirt slide at the road on the side closest to the catfish ponds.

Temporary traffic signals will be installed at the location in order to manage the one-lane traffic.

Avoid this area if possible.

No other information was immediately released.