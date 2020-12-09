Brewers set to restore Class AAA affiliation with Nashville Sounds

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Major League Baseball formally invited 120 minor league teams to join the new minor league setup, which will be operated by MLB going forward. On Wednesday, the Nashville Sounds announced they have received an invitation from the Milwaukee Brewers to become their Class AAA affiliate.

The Sounds relationship with the Brewers isn’t anything new. Nashville had previously been home to Milwaukee’s Class AAA team from 2005-2014, that was back when the team played at Greer Stadium. The two sides cut ties prior to the 2015 season, before the Sounds built a 10,000-seat facility in Downtown Nashville, which is now called First Horizon Park.

Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse said the organization is thrilled to receive this invitation by the Brewers.

“Led by Mark Attanasio and David Stearns the Brewers are an organization that places a strong emphasis on player development. The Sounds still need to have the overall agreement with Major League Baseball formalized before any affiliation can be finalized. Once that occurs, we look forward to building the relationship and re-introducing Milwaukee Brewers baseball to the City of Nashville,” said Nuse.

A Sounds spokesperson told News 2 the team is confident in getting agreement signed soon and making it official. The only thing that would hold the deal up is if there was a snag in the agreement moving forward with MLB and the 120 minor league teams.

MLB has been working on the ‘revamping’ of minor league teams over the last couple of years, and final plans are set to be made official by late December or early 2021.

And this wouldn’t be the only minor-league affiliation in Nashville, as the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League are the top developmental affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Nashville Predators.

As for other minor league teams in the Volunteer State, the Tennessee Smokies will remain the AA affiliate for the Chicago Cubs and the Chattanooga Lookouts will continue it’s AA affiliation with the Cincinnati Reds.