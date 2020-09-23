Brentwood teen accused of threat that shutdown high school in Maine

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Cumberland, Maine confirmed that a teenager from Brentwood made a threat that recently shut down one of their schools.

According to Cumberland Police, this happened at Greely High school in Cumberland last week.

The police department said the teenager, who has not been identified, chose the school at random and had no known connection to Maine.

The 16-year-old was accused of creating an Instagram accounted called greelyhigh_drama, and wrote “I just blocked everyone i don’t want to kill. If you can read this… it’s gonna happen.”

Cumberland police said a local teen saw the threat and reported it after the suspect asked Greely High School students to follow the account.

The school shutdown its in-person classes and police watched the building.

Through the investigation, officers learned the teen lived in Brentwood.

Cumberland police said Brentwood authorities will pursue a criminal charge similar to one in Maine that makes it a felony to communicate this kind of threat.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.