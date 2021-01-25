Brentwood police search for stolen Cat in the Hat

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Brentwood Police Department is searching for a stolen Cat in the Hat, according to their Facebook page.

Officers say the Cat in the Hat has been a holiday fixture at the Christmas tree at John P. Holt Brentwood Library for more than twenty years.

On Saturday, around 10 p.m. a small group of people stole the cat and the books he sat upon.

Police say the cat was handmade years ago by a local artist. It is valued at $2,500.

Police provided two images of vehicles, a silvery or gray Subaru Outback and a white extended cab pickup truck.

If you have any other information, please call Brentwood police 615-371-2275.