Brentwood police name 6 suspects arrested for armed robbery

Police officers lead a man to a police vehicle Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Nolensville, Tenn. Six people have been taken into custody in connection with a series of armed robberies in Brentwood and Nolensville.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brentwood police have named the six people arrested and charged for an armed robbery in the city.

Brentwood police said the original incident happened on Sept. 12 shortly after noon in the 1200 block of Lodestone Drive. Two victims working on landscaping at a residence were approached from behind and one of the robbers was armed with a gun.

They stole the victims’ cellphones and money and fled in a red sedan.

According to a release, shortly after the suspect descriptions were broadcasted, Nolensville police conducted a traffic stop with a red Hyundai on Sunset Road near Bennington Place.

Officials said after an investigation, which included finding a gun believed to have been used in the robbery, six suspects were arrested and charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

Names, mugs, and charges are in the gallery below. Click here to view the gallery from the News 2 app.

Victor Hernandez (18): Aggravated Robbery, bond $95,000

Luis Garcia Padilla (18): Aggravated Robbery, bond $95,000

Fa Rot (18): Aggravated Robbery and Theft Under $1000, bond $105,000

Justine Wilton (19): Aggravated Robbery, bond $95,000

Zakayla Lloyd (18): Aggravated Robbery, bond $95,000

Alexander Rivera-Sanchez (17): Aggravated Robbery

Brentwood police said they are working with Metro police and Nolensville police investigating other robberies.