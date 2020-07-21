Brentwood police capture metro murder suspect following high-speed chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old Nashville man was shot to death and the Metro man accused of the crime is now behind bars, according to Brentwood police.

It happened Friday after a Brentwood woman watched a man steal her vehicle. She called for help and several officers responded.

Dash cam from Officer Steve Peppin showed how frantically the suspect, 27-year-old Jerome A. Perkins tried to escape.

Initially, Brentwood Police thought the theft might involve a possible car jacking.

At the time, they had no idea that the man they were chasing was a Metro murder suspect.

After encountering the stolen Jeep Liberty, dash cam showed the 27-year-old murder suspect running red lights and stop signs and jumping curbs and crossing grassy medians.

At one point there is slight contact with a police car.

After five minutes, Perkins gets out of the still moving car, that gently rolls into an arriving patrol unit.

Perkins gave up without further incident. Police then discover Perks is the driver is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Isaac Lamont Thomas outside the Baymont Inn & Suites on Elm Hill Pike.

According to Metro investigators, Perkins shot Thomas after the two men were heard arguing.

Assistant Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey said, “He gave up. He was not in good physical condition. We had to call an ambulance for him, and get him transported to a hospital and that’s when we found out he was wanted for murder out of Nashville.”

Hickey credited neighbors willing to look out for each other and quickly call the police for the fast apprehension.

“Criminals who come to Brentwood, we will do everything we can to catch you. Our guys, this is what they got in the business for, and they love catching bad guys and we will do everything we can to catch them.”

The reason Jerome Perkins came to Brentwood to allegedly steal a car is still not known.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.