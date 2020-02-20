Brentwood leaders discuss purchasing land for future park

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) -More than 50 acres of land on Old Smyrna Road in Brentwood could one day become a park for nearly 2,000 households in the northern section of the city.

Brentwood Mayor, Rhea Little, III says he’s excited about the possibility the greenspace gets the green light, as it’s been on his radar for years.

“This will be another diamond in our crown,” he said Thursday.

This is all in regards to a 90-acre property that currently operates as a farm known as Windy Hill.

Mayor Little, along with city commissioners plan to turn 52 acres of the property into a park with walking and bicycle trails, a playground and open field.

“I think it’ll be a great benefit,” Mayor Little said. “We’ve got four large neighborhoods adjacent to [the property] and then we have other neighborhoods that can literally go through those neighborhoods to it.”

The city hopes to purchase the land for 5.2 million dollars. Funding, if approved, would come from a combination of the city’s general fund, development taxes and $150,000 already raised by the non-profit group Brentwood Green Space.

The land located at 9135 Old Smyrna Road is currently owned by Lucy and Wilbur Sensing.

The Sensing family intends to place the other 38 acres of the property, which includes the historic home, the pond, and outbuildings, into a conservation easement that will ensure the permanent preservation of all 90 acres.

“Anytime you have green space, especially this close to a metro area, it’s just good for the environment, stress levels and I think it’s wonderful for our children,” Mayor Little said.

There will be a public vote on the land purchase Monday, the 24th. The mayor says ultimately, it’ll come down to the will of the commission.

