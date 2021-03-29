Brentwood issues Emergency Declaration following severe floods

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of Brentwood issued a State of Emergency declaration on Monday following flash flooding on March 27-28.

According to a press release from the city, more than eight inches of rain fell in 24 hours.

Over the weekend, crews rescued more than fifty people trapped inside homes or vehicles.

“This means some standard operational processes like bidding, which can sometimes take weeks to conduct, can be waived to expedite services to assist citizens affected by this emergency,” explained City Manager, Kirk Bednar.

Brentwood residents who suffered from flood damage are encouraged to take the citizen damage survey assessment, by clicking here.

“We understand this is a difficult time for those in our community. We want to do everything we can to make rebuilding a home, as easy as possible,” Bednar said.