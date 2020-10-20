Brentwood High School investigating another social media post involving racial slur

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, the administration at Brentwood High School responded to a social media post circulating on social media involving race.

The latest incident is the second time in a little over a month that students from the school have been shown using racial slurs.

Sources told News 2 that in the latest incident, a video was posted to Snapchat showing a Brentwood High School student saying the n-word.

In September, a photo showing a teen boy with the letters ‘BLM’ and the n-word written on his stomach was circulated on Williamson County social media pages. Sources told News 2 then that the photo was also of a Brentwood High School student.

“This is a repeating problem,” said Isabella, an alumna of Brentwood High School. She asked News 2 not to share her last name.

In recent weeks, she and others have come forward to say the school and the Williamson County School District has a culture of racist and racially insensitive comments being made by students.

“If we don’t speak up and use our voices and use our power to create light on injustices happening to people that don’t have privilege and power, then we have then become as ignorant as people saying these racially insensitive remarks,”

The alumna added that she believes the district can do more to discipline these types of behaviors.

“The students that are caught mimicking and providing this kind of behavior, they’re punished the same way you’d get punished for cheating on a test,”

On Monday evening, the Williamson County School Board reviewed a draft of the district’s new bullying policy which now states: “…a Substantiated charge against a student may result in corrective or disciplinary action up to and including suspension.”

The district says due to privacy laws, they can’t share how or if the student in the most recent video was disciplined.

Principal Kevin Keidel provided this statement to News 2:

“We are very disappointed by the actions of some of our students. We will continue to address this unacceptable behavior with our students, and we will continue to educate our students on why this type of behavior is not appropriate.”

A district spokesperson added, “Our Superintendent expects our school administrators to take each incident seriously and investigate each incident thoroughly.”

During Monday’s board meeting, the draft of the new bullying policy moved forward to a second reading.

Superintendent Jason Golden also said the district is considering hiring the professional help of a cultural strategist for incidents pertaining to race in the district.