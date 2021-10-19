Brentwood earns spot on ‘Best Small Cities in America’ list

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Middle Tennessee town has earned a top spot in a recent survey aimed to find this year’s “Best Small Cities in America.”

The personal finance website, WalletHub, compared more than 1,300 cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000. The study looked at 43 key factors, including housing costs, school-system quality, and restaurants per capita.

According to the study, Brentwood was named in the top 20 best small cities in the nation, earning the number three spot. Troy, Michigan was named the worst small city in America.

For the second time in five years, Reader’s Digest recognized an East Tennessee County’s business as the “Nicest Place in America.” The Quality Inn in Kodak earned the honor, along with its owner Sean Patel, after he welcomed thousands of Sevier County residents who were left without power on Christmas Day, 2020.

The city of Gallatin took home the first-ever “Nicest Place in America” award in 2017.