1  of  17
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Brentwood church features virtual choir Easter Sunday amid COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brentwood Baptist Church staff said they will be featuring a virtual choir for the Easter Sunday worship services. They said on a typical Easter Sunday, the church would have a choir with about 150 voices.

The virtual choir has 104. Each choir member recorded his or hert part at home and sent the videos in.

The entire pre-produced experience will be played back live for five services on Easter Sunday: 7:30, 9:00, 10:30, Noon, and 4:00 PM.

You can view them on on the church web site, Facebook and YouTube.

The following link contains a portion of the edited worship service that will be shared on Sunday morning:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories