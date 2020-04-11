Brentwood church features virtual choir Easter Sunday amid COVID-19

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Brentwood Baptist Church staff said they will be featuring a virtual choir for the Easter Sunday worship services. They said on a typical Easter Sunday, the church would have a choir with about 150 voices.

The virtual choir has 104. Each choir member recorded his or hert part at home and sent the videos in.

The entire pre-produced experience will be played back live for five services on Easter Sunday: 7:30, 9:00, 10:30, Noon, and 4:00 PM.

You can view them on on the church web site, Facebook and YouTube.

The following link contains a portion of the edited worship service that will be shared on Sunday morning: