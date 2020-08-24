Brentwood ‘Battle of the Badges’ Blood Drive to honor fallen officer Destin Legieza

Brentwood Police Department is dedicating its 7th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive to fallen Officer Destin Legieza. PHOTO: Brentwood Police Department

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Brentwood Police Department will dedicate its 7th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive to fallen Officer Destin Legieza.

The blood drive will take place Wednesday and Thursday at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library. The force hopes to collect more than 347 pints of blood and platelet donations, topping last year’s 233 pint collection.

This year, the event will honor Officer Destin Legieza, who was killed in the line of duty on June 18.

“We felt it was only appropriate to dedicate this year’s drive in memory of Destin,” said Deputy Chief David Windrow of the Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department. “He represented everything that this drive is about… giving of yourself to help others in need.”

This year’s Battle of the Badges will include

Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department, the Brentwood Police Department, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Fraternal Order of Police. The blood drive is part of a national competition among first responders to ensure adequate blood supply.

Wednesday the blood drive will go from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Thursday, the drive will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.