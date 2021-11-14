Breezy and milder Sunday

Warmer temperatures are in play for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky this afternoon as west and southwest winds bring in warmer air. Highs will make it into the mid and upper-50s, but with the wind blowing, it’s going to feel cooler. Keep the jacket around this afternoon.

There will be some clouds around the first half of the day in northern Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky, and a brief shower is possible through midday from I-40 northward, but of little consequence, with the sun returning in the afternoon.

Temps will cool down again Sunday night into Monday before another big warm-up takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday when highs will reach the upper 60s Tuesday followed by low 70s Wednesday.

Another front will bring showers and cooler temperatures for Thursday.