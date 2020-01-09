Live Now
Two suspects are charged with reckless homicide in the death of Hendersonville Officer Spencer Bristol

Kevin Jordan & Emani Martin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The two men who were pulled over in the events leading up to the death of Hendersonville Officer Spencer Bristol have both been charged with reckless homicide.

According to police both 19-year-old Kevin Jordan and Emani Martin were booked into the Metro Jail the charges Thursday afternoon.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigation led to the warrants for both teens on Thursday. The two were transferred by MNPD from Sumner to Davidson County.

