BREAKING: Texas Police in Odessa and Midland looking for active shooters

ODESSA, Texas (WKRN) -Multiple injuries have been reported in Odessa and Midland, officials said.

Officials with the Midland Police Department have reported an active shooter situation in an Odessa Home Depot Saturday afternoon.

There is no word on injuries at this time, but we have reached out to our sister station in Abilene as well as the Midland Police Department for information.

On their Facebook page, Midland PD officials said they believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles.

According to the post, “one suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors.”

Officials with the Odessa Police Department posted on Facebook and said one of two possible suspects is driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims

Officials have advised staying clear of the area and staying indoors.

UT Permian Basin campus is on lockdown at this moment and officials are urging students to stay inside.

News 2 will have more information online and on-air as the story develops.