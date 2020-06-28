TBI cancels missing child alert after two teens found safe

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill Police say two teens thought to be missing and endangered have been found safe in DeKalb County.

On Saturday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations issued an Endangered Child Alert for 17-year-old Brooke Tabitha Marie Ciolkosz from Spring Hill and 16-year-old Dawson Brink from Indiana.

The TBI reported Brink took a truck from his home without permission and also left with an AR-15, a handgun, and a large amount of ammunition. Ciolkosz was believed to be with Brink.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.