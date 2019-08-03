Suspicious persons call leads to suspected car thieves in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspicious persons call to 911 turned in to a search for three suspects that required the help of a helicopter and several police officers.

Brentwood Police were called to the Hills Center Saturday morning and found the people they were alerted about.

According to Assistant Chief Tommy Walsh, officers determined the car the men were in was reported stolen out of Shelby County.

Officers say the suspects took off, prompting a massive response and search.

The three suspects were found in the area of Church Street at Wilson Pike Circle and arrested.

They have not been identified but Assistant Chief Walsh says they will be charged with vehicle theft and evading arrest.

No one was hurt.

