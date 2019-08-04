Suspect dead after 9 people killed in Dayton, Ohio

Authorities investigate an active shooter incident on E. Fifth Street in the Oregon District on Sunday, August 4, 2019. (Photo: Ethan Fitzgerald)

DAYTON, Ohio (WKRN) — Nine people were shot and killed in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after 20 people were killed in a massacre at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

#OregonDistrict #update Lt. Col. Carper: at 1:22am active shooter situation began in oregon district. The shooter is deceased. There are 9 others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

Dayton Police say the suspect was shot and killed by police.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. local time outside of a bar in the city’s Oregon District which is downtown.

At least 26 people were wounded in the shooting. Their conditions are unknown.

Dayton Police have not identified the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.