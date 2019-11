EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Metro Dispatch confirms that police are currently on the scene of a shooting.

The shooting started off at Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on 4th Avenue in East Nashville. It happened on Sylvan Street at 10:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

News 2 can confirm that one person was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.