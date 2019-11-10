Police investigate fatal crash in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– THP Sergeant Kent Norris confirms that one person is dead after their car hit a rock embankment in Putnam County.

It happened on Medley Amonette Road on November 9th, 2019 around midnight.

Michael Massey was driving on Medley Amonette Road when he went off to the left side of the roadway.

His car then hit a rock embankment and over turned. The car then struck a standing tree and came to a stop. Norris confirms that Massey died.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.