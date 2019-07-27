Person dies from wounds after Maury County triple shooting

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A triple shooting investigation in Maury County is now a homicide investigation after one person died from their gunshot wounds.

The two other victims are stable and still being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The victims nor the suspected shooter have been identified.

READ: 3 critically wounded in Maury County shooting

Maury County deputies were called to a house on Brown Hollow Road just after 2 Friday morning. Sheriff Bucky Rowland says the shooter called 911 to admit what happened and ask for help.

Sheriff Rowland says the suspect shot the mother of his children and two friends who had been invited over Thursday night.

There were two children in the house when this shooting happened but they were not hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updated information.