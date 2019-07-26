3 critically wounded in Maury County shooting

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were critically wounded Friday morning in a shooting in Maury County Sheriff Deputies are on the scene of a reported shooting on Brown Hollow Road. This is outside Columbia city limits in a community south of Williamsport.

Maury County Sheriff deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Brown Hollow Road.

A spokesman with Vanderbilt LifeFlight confirms to News 2 that three patients were transported from the scene in Maury County to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Those patients were shot and are in critical condition, according to the spokesman.

Brown Hollow Road is closed while officers investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

News 2’s Brent Remadna is on the scene and working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.