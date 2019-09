At least one person died Sunday morning in a crash on I-65 near Vietnam Veterans Blvd., Metro Police confirmed to News 2.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person died Sunday morning in a crash on I-65 near Vietnam Veterans Blvd., Metro Police confirmed to News 2.

The crash shut down I-65 South. TDOT estimated the crash would be cleared by 10:06 a.m.

Police did not immediately share information about the person who died or the circumstances of the crash.

Goodlettsville Police are headed to the scene.