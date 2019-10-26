Woman accused of stealing safe from South Nashville dealership

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. –A woman is charged after Metro Police say she burglarized a used car dealership in South Nashville.
Officers were shown video of 37-year old April Ketteler.
She was wearing a white and black jacket, entering the business from a rear door.
Police say surveillance video shows her looking through an office window and eventually finding a safe.
Video reportedly shows her pulling the safe out of the cabinet—and dragging it out of the business.
Officers went to a nearby homeless camp, where they found the woman in a tent.
Her clothing matched the description in the video.
Police found the safe, and inside about $25,000.
This morning, Ketteler is charged with burglary.