Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville Saturday Edition

Woman accused of stealing safe from South Nashville dealership

Breaking News

by: Alex Corradetti,

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. –A woman is charged after Metro Police say she burglarized a used car dealership in South Nashville.  

Officers were shown video of 37-year old April Ketteler.  

She was wearing a white and black jacket, entering the business from a rear door.  

Police say surveillance video shows her looking through an office window and eventually finding a safe.  

Video reportedly shows her pulling the safe out of the cabinet—and dragging it out of the business.  

Officers went to a nearby homeless camp, where they found the woman in a tent.  

Her clothing matched the description in the video.  

Police found the safe, and inside about $25,000.  

This morning, Ketteler is charged with burglary.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar