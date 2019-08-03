At least 18 people shot or injured at Walmart in El Paso, TX

Police are responding to an active shooter situation at a Walmart in El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (WKRN) — Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

KTSM, WKRN’s sister station, confirms at least 18 people were shot or injured inside the Walmart. Their conditions are unknown.

Police have responded to an active shooter at a Walmart in El Paso, TX. (Credit: KTSM)

El Paso Police first confirmed the shooting at 11:03 a.m. MDT and as of 11:57 a.m., the scene was still active.

The Walmart is near the Cielo Vista Mall, a busy shopping center in El Paso. A customer shared a video with KTSM that shows people inside the JCPenney preparing for a possible evacuate.

Police are telling people to stay away from the area.

People evacuating Cielo Vista Mall as police in El Paso, TX respond to an active shooter at a nearby Walmart. (Credit: KTSM)

