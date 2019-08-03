At least 18 people shot or injured at Walmart in El Paso, TX

EL PASO, Texas (WKRN) — Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
KTSM, WKRN’s sister station, confirms at least 18 people were shot or injured inside the Walmart. Their conditions are unknown.
El Paso Police first confirmed the shooting at 11:03 a.m. MDT and as of 11:57 a.m., the scene was still active.
The Walmart is near the Cielo Vista Mall, a busy shopping center in El Paso. A customer shared a video with KTSM that shows people inside the JCPenney preparing for a possible evacuate.
Police are telling people to stay away from the area.
