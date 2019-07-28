1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in Montgomery Co. park, suspect still at large

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A park in Montgomery County is closed while deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting.

Rotary Park in Montgomery County is closed while officers investigate a shooting.

Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were called to Rotary Park, near the Sango community, around 4 Sunday morning.

The victim, identified as 18-year-old Jesus Daniel Andrad-Landa, called 911 after he was shot, according to a department spokeswoman. He was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

The second victim, 19-year-old Coleman Crain, was found dead in the park.

Officers have identified Blake Thomas Ludy, 23, as the suspect. He was last seen wearing blue sweat pants, a gray hoodie, and black leather tennis shoes. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 223 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair and a beard. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

At this point in the investigation, deputies do not think this was a random shooting as the three people involved know each other.

Residents in the area of Rotary Park are asked to be on the lookout and call 911 if they see anything suspicious or has any information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.