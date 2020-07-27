Boy who saved sister from charging dog gets candy shopping spree

(CNN) – A 6-year-old Colorado boy who saved his younger sister from a dog attack is adding a sweet reward to his honors.

Bridger Walker is recovering after needing more than 90 stitches and surgery on his face. He’s getting praise from Hollywood stars and treats from a Denver candy shop.

“It’s been surreal. Never expected this to go viral the way it did,” said Robert Walker, Bridger’s dad. “We were literally just hoping for some postcard or a letter or a shout out to boost our little boy’s spirits.”

Captain America Chris Evans promised the little boy a shield.

“I’m going to send you an authentic Captain America shield,” Evans said.

Fellow Avengers Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. reached out, wanting to reward a little real-life hero.

“He’s always been protective of his little girl. She’s always been his little princess, and she gets annoyed sometimes that he won’t leave her alone, and he’s always by her side. So it didn’t surprise us at all that he would, he would jump in the way he did,” Robert Walker said.

Bridger has received gifts of support from all over the world. But his parents say the attention hasn’t gone to his head.

“I actually asked him the other day, you know, ‘Does this make you any more special?’ And he said no. I said, ‘What makes you special?’ He said, ‘I’m me.’ And, that meant a lot to us,” Robert Walker said.

So the sugar rush may be the latest chapter for this little hero, one the family is so thankful.

“The world’s a good place and that there’s hundreds and thousands and millions of wonderful people in this world,” Robert Walker said.

And this experience Bridger and his siblings can all share together.

“We’re close, and this experience has definitely made us closer,” Robert Walker said.

A couple weeks ago all the family could do was want to lift Bridger’s spirits. Now, all he does is smile and his bravery lifts the spirits of others around the globe.