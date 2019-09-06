Boy Scout collecting books for Nashville inmates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A future Eagle Scout is on a mission to help inmates in Middle Tennessee.

Austin Niec is a junior at Davidson Academy and part of Troop 275. He is collecting books to donate to jails in Davidson County.

His book drive is designed to help those jails update their libraries with new books.

Austin said inmates use books to help with their education and stay connected to the outside world.

“It doesn’t just give them something to do, it helps keep their minds sharp and educated,” said Austin.

The book drive is Austin’s Eagle Scout project.

Only paperback books can be donated, no hard cover or spiral-bound books and any genre of books will be accepted.

Austin will be collecting books Saturday at Caliber Coffee on Lebanon Pike in Donelson from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For each person who donates a book, they will receive a free, regular size drink.

After Saturday, there will be a collection box at the coffee shop for donations until Sept. 14.