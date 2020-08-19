Boy gets Jalen Hurts’ name on his backpack, Hurts returns the favor

(WIAT) — Jalen Hurts has made plenty of football fans smile with what he does on the field, but now he’s doing it off the field as well.
A mom on Twitter tweeted a photo of her son Alexander’s backpack as the school year began. The blue backpack did not have Alexander’s name across it, but rather that of Hurts’.
After seeing the bag, Hurts decided to get a matching one with Alexander, getting a similar blue backpack with the child’s name on it.
“That’s Lit, Alexander !! I had to get me a backpack with YOUR name on it too haha! #TWINS,” the tweet from Hurts read.
Alexander’s mother then tweeted a photo of her son’s reaction to Hurts’ gesture saying her son is “so happy.”
Hurts played for the Alabama Crimson Tide for three seasons, helping the team reach three national championship games. He transferred to Oklahoma for his senior season and was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
