Boy drowns in swimming pool Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A young boy drowned in a swimming pool in Antioch Saturday.

Metro Police said it happened on Cedarview Drive when A’Regis Scales, 5, was at a family gathering at his grandmother’s home.

According to investigators, there were several adults and children at the house.

They said children were playing outside and running back and forth between a hot tub and the pool.

Authorities said Scales’ grandmother went looking for him, found him submerged near the shallow end of the pool, and loved ones began CPR.

South Precinct officers arrived around 6:00 p.m. and tried to revive the boy but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Metro Police said his drowning death appears to be an accident.