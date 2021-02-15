Boy dead, girl hospitalized after fall into icy pond in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 10-year-old boy is dead and his 6-year-old sister injured after they fell through a frozen pond Sunday morning.

The Shelby County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Brunswick Road in north Shelby County.

Authorities say the boy drowned. The girl was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition and remained in the hospital Monday morning.

No other information was immediately released.