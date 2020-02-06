Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 11 a.m.
1  of  29
Closings
Barren County Schools Bedford County Schools Cheatham County Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Grundy County Schools Hickman County Schools Humphreys County Schools Jackson County Schools Lawrence County Schools Macon County Schools Motlow State Community College-All Putnam County Schools Restoring Hope Christian Academy Russellville Independent Schools Rutherford County Schools Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Trousdale County Schools United Christian Academy Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools White County Schools

Box of bear cubs bewilders man at North Carolina home

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CAMDEN, N.C. (AP) — It was a bear-y baffling discovery in front of a North Carolina home.

Cornelius Williams returned home from the grocery store Tuesday night and heard a squeaky noise coming from a cardboard box left in his walkway, WTKR-TV reported.

It was dark outside, so Williams called authorities for help. A deputy approached the box, peered inside and to his surprise — he found two newborn bear cubs.

Bears are no stranger to Camden County, Sheriff Kevin Jones said. But, he said finding cubs in a box was “a little strange.”

Williams wasn’t sure why he was left to bear with the box of blanket-wrapped cubs, but they are out of his paws now.

The bears were taken to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro to be examined and cared for, news outlets reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar