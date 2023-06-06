NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new boutique hotel is coming to Nashville, nestled in the heart of Hillsboro Village. The Chloe Nashville will have a total of 19 guestrooms, a restaurant, bar, outdoor gardens and a pool.

The hotel is a collaboration between LeBLANC+SMITH and Nashville-based The Mainland Companies.

Located at 1908 Acklen Avenue, The Chloe will take over two residential-style buildings, currently housing Spirit Music Nashville, an independent music publishing group. The two current buildings will hold nine guestrooms and they plan to build a third building holding 10 guestrooms.

“It’s a unique type of hotel because it’s really small, but by being so small, you can more deeply embed into culturally and historically significant residential neighborhoods,” said Robert LeBlanc, CEO & creative director of LeBLANC+SMITH.

Guestrooms will average just over 400 square feet, and start at $375 per night, ranging up to a 817 square foot suite for $950 per night.

The Chloe Nashville is a short walk away from 21st Avenue South, a popular stretch of businesses and restaurants, including The Pancake Pantry. It’s situated between Vanderbilt University and Belmont University.

“We want them to understand and feel what it’s like to actually live in that city, as opposed to just staying in a hotel that might be located in a business corridor,” said LeBlanc. “In that way, I think it will appeal not only to those people who live in and make Nashville an incredible city, but will appeal to the traveler who wants to feel what it’s like to be like those people who live in and make Nashville an incredible city.”

LeBlanc said The Chloe Nashville team will consist of Nashville based chefs and beverage directors.

“Making sure that we constantly have that reverence and express that appreciation for the art, the makers, the culture, the history, the heritage of Nashville, but also showing the world where 21st century Nashville is headed,” said LeBlanc. “If we can do that in an authentic way that’s honest, I think people will appreciate it.”

He said he wants The Chloe Nashville to be a place that Nashville residents feel compelled to visit as well, whether for coffee, happy hour, or dinner, to make the hotel an authentic, immersive experience.

This is the second The Chloe location. The first opened in New Orleans in 2020.

The Chloe plans to open by the end of 2024.