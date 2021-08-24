Bouncer injured in attack at Broadway bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old bar patron has been arrested after police said he attacked a bouncer on Broadway over the weekend.

Officers responded Sunday night to the Downtown Sporting Club on Broadway near Fourth Avenue for reports of a fight involving a patron and security staff.

When police arrived, they said the patron, identified as Alec Lopez, was detained by security personnel and had been handcuffed.

A warrant states a bouncer asked Lopez if he was coming inside, prompting Lopez to randomly hurl out a racial slur, then punch the bouncer in the face.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to investigators.

A police report states Lopez was “obviously extremely intoxicated.”

Lopez was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of felony aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

His booking photo was not immediately released by law enforcement.