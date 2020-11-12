Boulevard Bolt goes virtual for Thanksgiving 2020

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thanksgiving Day is two weeks away and COVID-19 is changing how the holiday is celebrated.

The Boulevard Bolt has been a tradition in Belle Meade and this year it is going virtual.

The 5-mile race has been held on Thanksgiving Day since 1994. Everyone from politicians to families have taken part to raise money for the homeless.

This year there will not be an on-site race — it will all be virtual. So, people can choose a 5-mile route of their choice or they can even use a treadmill.

Registration is open now and people can run a route of their choosing from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26.

All the proceeds from registration will go to agencies in Nashville that offer services to the homeless.

