Boro Balloon Fest gearing up for big weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Food, fun, live music and hot air balloons. What’s more fun than that?

Boro Balloon Fest kicks off Friday and will host several hot air balloons for adventure flights, tethered flights and balloon glows for three days at the Grove at Williamson Place.

On Saturday, a sunset concert will benefit the Second Harvest Backpack program.

The BetterBoro Back to School Bash will kick off at 5 p.m. Tiffany Turner and Company will perform, as well as headliner Dave Barnes, who will entertain as the balloons take flight.

Tickets are $15 for Saturday night’s concert. Tickets for all other farm activities are $20 per car.