Breaking News
Dunn assumes duties of House Speaker following Casada resignation

Boro Balloon Fest gearing up for big weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Boro Balloon Fest

(Photo: Boro Balloon Fest)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Food, fun, live music and hot air balloons. What’s more fun than that?

Boro Balloon Fest kicks off Friday and will host several hot air balloons for adventure flights, tethered flights and balloon glows for three days at the Grove at Williamson Place.

On Saturday, a sunset concert will benefit the Second Harvest Backpack program.

The BetterBoro Back to School Bash will kick off at 5 p.m. Tiffany Turner and Company will perform, as well as headliner Dave Barnes, who will entertain as the balloons take flight.

Tickets are $15 for Saturday night’s concert. Tickets for all other farm activities are $20 per car.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar