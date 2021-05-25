Bordeaux man accused of pointing stolen gun at neighbors, juvenile

BORDEAUX, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old man in Bordeaux is accused of threatening and pointing a stolen firearm at several neighbors, including a juvenile waiting at a bus stop nearby.

An arrest warrant states multiple people called police on Monday morning to report Leon Pierce was standing on Leawood Avenue, with a gun in one hand and a large liquor bottle in the other, threatening people.

Police say witnesses told them the weapon was a silver chrome revolver with a brown handle. According to court documents, when police arrived, Pierce was standing in the middle of the street with extremely slurred speech and admitted to “drinking all night.”

The arrest warrant states witnesses saw Pierce put the weapon in a white Dodge Caravan. Officers said one victim reported her nephew, a juvenile, was standing at a bus stop nearby when Pierce drove up to him in the white van and started cursing at him. The victim said Pierce also pointed the gun at the juvenile.

Metro police reported the aunt of the juvenile said Pierce came to her home, pointed the gun at her and made multiple threats. Another victim stated Pierce pointed the gun at him and said “One more move, and I’m off your head.”

Officers saw the described weapon under a jacket in the front seat of the white Dodge Caravan, which was registered to Pierce, according to police. Pierce reportedly refused to unlock the car door. The arrest warrant states the car was towed after police obtained a search warrant. The firearm was recovered from the vehicle and records showed that it was a stolen weapon, according to Metro police.

Pierce faces multiple charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked in the metro jail on a more than $100,000 bond.