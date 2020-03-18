Bonnaroo postponed until September amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is postponed until September 24th-27th amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to reports, the decision came as a safety precaution for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.

Officials say, all current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the newly scheduled weekend.

Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.



