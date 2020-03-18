1  of  42
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Bedford County Schools Benton County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Cumberland County TN Schools Davidson County Metro Schools DeKalb County Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Hickman County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Muhlenberg County Schools Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools TCAT - Hartsville/Lebanon Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

Bonnaroo postponed until September amid COVID-19 pandemic

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bonnaroo_15131

NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is postponed until September 24th-27th amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to reports, the decision came as a safety precaution for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community.

Officials say, all current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the newly scheduled weekend.

Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories