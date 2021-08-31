Bonnaroo cuts camping capacity due to ‘significant rain’ from Ida

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will reduce its camping capacity due to “the expectation of significant rain” from the remnants of Ida, organizers announced Monday.

In a Facebook post, the festival wrote that portions of the campgrounds will be rendered unusable, so “Mother Nature has forced us to reduce our camping capacity.”

Bonnaroo said it will offer a refund window so festival-goers who no longer want to attend can request full refunds. That refund window will end Tuesday at 8 p.m. central time.

Ticket holders should have received an e-mail Monday with instructions on how to request a refund.

“The Bonnaroo Team is working around the clock and, just like you, watching the storm very closely,” the festival wrote on social media.

Bonnaroo is scheduled to run Sept. 2 through 5 at The Farm in Manchester.

Headliners include Lizzo, Foo Fighters, and Megan The Stallion.

