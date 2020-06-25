Bonnaroo cancels rescheduled 2020 festival dates, will return in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, one America’s most popular music festivals, announced the cancellation of its 2020 rescheduled dates on Thursday.

Bonnaroo made the announcement on its official social media channels Thursday afternoon. The festival will now celebrate its 20th anniversary on June 17-20, 2021.

Ticket holders will receive an email on how to roll over tickets to 2021 or receive a refund.

The festival, originally slated to take place June 11-14 in Manchester, Tennessee, was rescheduled to late September after the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

R&B star Lizzo had been announced as the first-ever female headliner in the 17-year history of the festival. Organizers had also announced the festival’s earliest ever sell-out in late February.

