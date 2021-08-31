Bonnaroo cancelled due to flooding from remnants of Ida

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Bonnaroo music festival in Manchester has been cancelled for a second year in a row, this time due to the weather.

According to a festival spokesperson, the grounds are completely saturated from constant heavy rain that has fallen over the last 24 hours due to the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

“Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our toolbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely,” said a festival spokesperson in a statement on Twitter.

Festival organizers say that Bonnaroo will continue again in June 2022 and all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded “in as little as 30 days.”

Bonnaroo, which is still waiting to celebrate its 18th year, typically takes place annually during the second weekend of June. The festival was initially postponed in June 2020 and pushed back to late September before organizers decided to scrap the rescheduled dates for a return in June 2021. The show was then pushed back for a third time to September 2021.

R&B star Lizzo was set to make history as the first-ever female headliner in the 17-year history of the festival. Headliners were to include Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, and Tame Impala among others.

Earlier this month, festival organizers announced that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test would be required for entry.