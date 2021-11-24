Bond increase denied for former Vandy football player Zac Stacy

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKRN) — Former Vanderbilt University and NFL player Zac Stacy will remain out of jail on bond while facing domestic violence charges in Florida.

Stacy, 30, was in court Wednesday for a bond status hearing in Orange County circuit court in Orlando, adhering to aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges.

The charges follow a violent encounter with his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans inside her Florida home.

She shared the video online and it has since gone viral.

“I am afraid for my safety and my children’s safety,” Evans said, testifying Wednesday for the first time.

Evans wanted to attend Stacy’s first appearance hearing in person last week but was at the hospital. Her attorney Thomas Feiter added that she was “effectively silenced.”

Feiter went on to say that Stacy is a dangerous and violent man after his client was attacked in front of the pair’s five-month-old son.

In the video, Stacy is seen repeatedly hitting Evans and throwing her across the room into a TV. He appears to continue threatening the victim as she curls up on the ground.

Stacy was booked into the Orange County Jail last week and taken into custody at the Orlando International Airport after taking a flight from Nashville. This past weekendm he posted his $10,150 bond.

“I was slapped, punched, literally picked up and thrown into my TV, and then picked me up and slammed me into my son’s bouncy seat by my throat,” Evans testified, asking the judge to increase the bond amount and place Stacy on home confinement. She went on to say she was fearful after he left jail and that her injuries from the incident are serious and likely permanent.

“I am afraid for my safety and my children’s safety,” Evans said. “I was too afraid to go home and I have not been home.”

Judge Mark Blechman denied her request to increase Stacy’s bond amount or require him to wear an ankle monitor, which the judge said is “prohibited” in the Ninth Judicial Circuit. However, he did ask that Stacy stay in Alabama, at home with his mom, at the address he provided.

Judge Blechman also made it clear Stacy was not to enter the State of Florida unless he was there for court. He must also not have any contact either directly or indirectly with Evans and surrender his passport and any firearms as previously stated.

The former NFL player will stay in Alabama until December when he checks into a Colorado mental health treatment facility for 30 days, his attorney said.

Stacy is a former running back for Vanderbilt University and later the NFL’s St. Louis Rams and New York Jets.

Stacy has been removed as a youth football ambassador for the upcoming TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE.