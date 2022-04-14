CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another Clarksville-Montgomery County Middle School was on high alert after a reported threat was made Thursday morning.

A large police presence was seen at Kenwood Middle School located at 241 East Pine Mountain Road.

School Resource Officers (SROs) were alerted to a bomb threat made against Kenwood Middle School around 7:20 a.m.

Officials with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) told News 2 a bomb threat call came into the school, but has since determined to be a “false call. after a sweep of the campus.

CPD worked alongside the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, which said the school was cleared after an investigation. Authorities then worked to get students back inside the building to resume classes as usual.

On Wednesday, Rossview Middle School was under a brief lockdown after officials said a prank caller reportedly told a 911 dispatcher there was a “school shooter.” A juvenile has since been charged in the investigation.